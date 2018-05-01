This self-balancing one-wheeled motorcycle looks extra terrifying — Nigeria Today

This self-balancing one-wheeled motorcycle looks extra terrifying

Built by madcap Brit John Dingley, this self-balancing electric one-wheeled motorcycle is called the Mega Hub Motor Electric Unicycle. Is it the best DIY project of 2018 so far? Quite possibly so.

The post This self-balancing one-wheeled motorcycle looks extra terrifying appeared first on Digital Trends.

