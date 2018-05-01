This self-balancing one-wheeled motorcycle looks extra terrifying — Nigeria Today

This self-balancing one-wheeled motorcycle looks extra terrifying
Built by madcap Brit John Dingley, this self-balancing electric one-wheeled motorcycle is called the Mega Hub Motor Electric Unicycle. Is it the best DIY project of 2018 so far? Quite possibly so.
The post This self-balancing one-wheeled motorcycle looks extra terrifying appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!