THIS WEEK: Court adjourns Lukwago, Kamya case to June — Nigeria Today

THIS WEEK: Court adjourns Lukwago, Kamya case to June

Court adjourns Lukwago, Kamya case to June

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The civil division of the high court has set June 11 as the date when the case in which Kampala city Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago accuses Minister for Kampala Beti Kamya of masquerading as the city’s political head shall be heard again.

This is after counsel Mac Dusman Kabega representing Kamya sought an adjournment saying his client needed more time to study the case file. Kabega also said that the two parties needed time to explore chances of settling their grievances amicably.

Lukwago had in early February ran to court over what he called interference in his work by the minister illegally passing off as the political head of the city, which position legally belongs to the mayor. Lukwago for instance said Kamya usurped his powers as the mayor when she suspended council meetings which he chairs.

According to Court documents, Kamya stalled the Council meetings on grounds that they are illegal and no longer relevant to the city a decision that Lukwago describes as irrational. In the petition, Lukwago seeks orders to quash Kamya’s decision regarding the legality of Council meetings and a decision that subjects all his travels as the Lord Mayor to a ministerial permit supposed to be issued by Kamya.

Lukwago says unless court intervenes the sovereignty of the people of Kampala who voted for him as the city’s political head will be put in jeopardy.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post THIS WEEK: Court adjourns Lukwago, Kamya case to June appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

