Three feared dead as hoodlums clash in Ibadan — Nigeria Today

Three feared dead as hoodlums clash in Ibadan

Three people have been reportedly killed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, during a hoodlums clash.

Some residents were injured in the mayhem, which started on Tuesday night.

A source said residents of Abebi, Oloosa Oko, Oopo-yiosa and Orita-Merin fled their homes.

Hoodlums engaged anti-riot policemen, who were drafted to restore normalcy, in a gun duel.

The source said the crisis started when a popular Fuji musician came to Gbagi, a densely populated area, to perform during the May 1 Gbagi Day celebration.

A member of the Security Committee, who preferred anonymity, told reporters that the crisis started when the musician gave money to some hoodlums.

He said the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the area, Chief Gbenga Akinyemi, who was appointed by the local government to maintain peace, was not around when the mayhem started.

The member said when the CSO was alerted, he called the DPO of Mokola Police Station to deploy his men in the areas.

A resident told The Nation that “we could not sleep last night when the hoodlums arrived before the rain.

“We appeal to security agencies and the government to rescue us, because we don’t know what will happen if these boys fight the police again.”

Anti-riot policemen were in the areas yesterday.

Command spokesman Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the incident, said he was unaware of the casualty.

“I’m not aware of any death. However, there was public disturbance by the hoodlums. The police responded and restored normalcy. Some people have been arrested. Investigation is on.”

