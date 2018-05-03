Three-year-old girl in West Pokot found with seven needles in her body - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Three-year-old girl in West Pokot found with seven needles in her body – The Standard
Seven hand sewing needles were found lodged in the body of a three-year-old girl in West Pokot County. The baby from Keringet village had been taken to Kapenguria referral hospital on Tuesday with stomach pains. Doctors conducted an X-ray that …
