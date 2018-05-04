 Throwback Photo of Bola And Remi Tinubu’s Traditional Wedding In 1987 — Nigeria Today
Throwback Photo of Bola And Remi Tinubu’s Traditional Wedding In 1987

Posted on May 4, 2018

Former Lagos State governor and APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his lovely wife, Oluremi Tinubu at their traditional wedding in 1987. Both parties have successfully been together for 31 years despite their religious differences. The picture is being circulated online to encourage young ladies never to despise the days of humble beginnings. See […]

