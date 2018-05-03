Throwback Thursday: Can You Guess Which #BBNaija Housemate this Cutie grew up to Be? — Nigeria Today

Throwback Thursday: Can You Guess Which #BBNaija Housemate this Cutie grew up to Be?

Hey BellaNaijarians,

It’s Thursday and time for a Throwback.

Still in the spirit of Big Brother Naija, can you guess which of the 2018 housemates this cutie grew up to be?

The post Throwback Thursday: Can You Guess Which #BBNaija Housemate this Cutie grew up to Be? appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

