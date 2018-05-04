Timi Dakolo shades Davido and Chioma, as he offers his wife his special assurance — Nigeria Today

Timi Dakolo shades Davido and Chioma, as he offers his wife his special assurance

Musician, Timi Dakolo has joined the so called ‘Assurance challenged’, and he appears to have won it already. The challenge started after singer Davido bought a Porsche car for his girlfriend Chioma as an assurance of his love for her. Since the act by Davido, many celebrities have been trying to level up to the challenge.

One of those who have entered the Davido and Chioma Assurance challenge is Timi Dakolo who offered his wife something many social media users have come to agree to be worth far more than a Porsche car. The singer took to Instagram where he offered his wife Jesus Christ as assurance of his love for her.

He wrote:

WHERE IS @busoladakolo?!COME AND TAKE YOUR ASSURANCE O.. IT IS BLESSED ASSURANCE..THAT JESUS IS YOURS. NOTHING CAN TOP THAT

