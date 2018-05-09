Tincan Port records increased exports for farm produce - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Tincan Port records increased exports for farm produce – Guardian (blog)
Tincan Port records increased exports for farm produce
The diversification agenda of the Federal Government may be yielding results as export of agricultural produce through the TinCan Island port in Lagos, is on a sharp increase. The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), TinCan Island Command, confirmed …
Q1'18: N29.1bn goods exported through Tin-can port
