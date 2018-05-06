Tinubu urges FG to declare public holiday for PVC collection — Nigeria Today

Tinubu urges FG to declare public holiday for PVC collection

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District on Sunday urged the Federal Government to declare public holidays for collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), ahead of the December 2018 deadline. Her statement was sequel to revelations by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that over seven million PVCs were yet to be collected nationwide, […]

