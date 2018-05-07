Tiwa Savage Expresses Her Feelings After Partying With Wizkid - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Tiwa Savage Expresses Her Feelings After Partying With Wizkid – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Tiwa Savage Expresses Her Feelings After Partying With Wizkid
Information Nigeria
After social media users failed to relinquish the idea that Tiwa Savage may be dating her colleague, Wizkid, she's had something to say moments after they were spotted partying together. Though, Tiwa days back, made their relationship clear after she …
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Alleged Romance: Nigerians React…
Fans blast Tiwa Savage over suspicion of dating Wizkid
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!