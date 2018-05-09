Tobi gushes over Alex, calls her his favorite village girl — Nigeria Today

Tobi gushes over Alex, calls her his favorite village girl

Tobi has shared a lovely picture taken with his co-former Big Brother Housemate, Alex when they both visited the Big H Studios in Lagos.

The 23-year old was photographed lifting Alex as she smiled in approval.

Tobi and Alex also took pictures with other people present at the studio.

The former investment banker has admitted that the public is putting pressure on him to get romantic with his co-Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Alex.

Here are some photos from their visit to BankyW and Adesua Etomi.

