 Tobi gushes over Alex, calls her his favorite village girl — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Tobi gushes over Alex, calls her his favorite village girl

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tobi has shared a lovely picture taken with his co-former Big Brother Housemate, Alex when they both visited the Big H Studios in Lagos.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The 23-year old was photographed lifting Alex as she smiled in approval.

Tobi and Alex also took pictures with other people present at the studio.

The former investment banker has admitted that the public is putting pressure on him to get romantic with his co-Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Alex.

Here are some photos from their visit to BankyW and Adesua Etomi.

Leave a Comment…

comments


The post Tobi gushes over Alex, calls her his favorite village girl appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.