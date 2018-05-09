Tobi replies follower who called Alex his wife & a village girl — Nigeria Today

Tobi replies follower who called Alex his wife & a village girl

Tobi replies follower who came for “his wife”, Alex tagging her as a village girl, who keeps attaching herself to him.

This came after Tobi shared a picture of himself with Banky W and wrote as the caption: “Also met the Major General today. Senior Capito Banky. #baale. #BAAD toh behd.”

The follower then replied to him: “Have you seen Nina, she’s not forming she’s class, independent unlike you and your village wife gumming body ever since, you think you pepper Cee-C with a villager Nsuka gal”.

Then Tobi responded thus: “Our parents or grand parents came from the village to the city and that’s why we are all in the city now. So let us av our village joy in peace.”

Thing to note, he didn’t dispute the fact that Alex is his “wife”, and she’s been “gum bodying”. Lol!

