Today’s Noisemakers: Yemi Osinbajo, Demola Olarewaju, Ibrahim Dankwambo, others — Nigeria Today

Today’s Noisemakers: Yemi Osinbajo, Demola Olarewaju, Ibrahim Dankwambo, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Lotanna

If you can't tell ur girl you are broke. I'm sorry you are dating a gold digger! You are single too — Loud It Up (@Lotanna_Tido) May 4, 2018

Ahah! Some things that people say sef.

But, come to think of it… it sounds very true.

2. Yemi Osinbajo

Today has been such an interesting day for me. I walked into a class and Emmanuel Ani, a pupil of Primary 6 had drawn this and put up on the wall. I feel so honoured and I am confident his talent will take him places far beyond what he can imagine. pic.twitter.com/ux7WPjj6hZ — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) May 4, 2018

Yes. Just help us tell ‘our daddy’ that he can retract his statement and give accolades to hardworking Nigerian youth – talented ones inclusive.

3. Chef Ene

Women are more consistent in the type of men they date. Most guys don’t have a type, anything goes. — Chef Ene (@ChefEneSoulfood) May 4, 2018

Seriously?

Can we make such comments and get away with it?

4. Ibrahim Dankwambo

Hello @iam_Davido. My name is Ibrahim Dankwambo, Governor of Gombe state. I’m a huge fan of your amazing work and talent. I’d be glad if you can use your massive influence to work together with me in convincing our young people to go get their #PVC.

Do I have your assurance? — Governor Dankwambo (@HEDankwambo) May 4, 2018

This is the new strategy?

5. Demola Olarewaju

Meanwhile, Ekiti APC primaries tomorrow and a certain gubernatorial aspirant who is also a serving minister has camped delegates at a hotel in Igbara-Oke in Ondo State with each delegate pocketing 300 to 500k. Bourdillon is trying to outsmart him but it’s too late as I see it. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) May 4, 2018

6. Bhadmus Hakeem

Police release photos of wanted Offa Robbery suspects, offer N5 million reward. May the souls of all the people they killed continue to hunt them till they are arrested pic.twitter.com/w29LvUmUtu — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) May 4, 2018

