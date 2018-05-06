Today’s Question: Does Mayorkun deserve winning the next rated??? — Nigeria Today

Today’s Question: Does Mayorkun deserve winning the next rated???

DMW Singer Maryokun has won the next rated award in the 12th edition of the Headies awards which is currently taking place at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos.

A lot of people on social media seem to think the win was a deserved one. These are some of them;

Maleek Berry is good but Mayorkun deserves the Headies 'Next Rated' more. We'll see what happens tonight. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 5, 2018

Tell me why you won't just love Davido and 30 Billion Gang! Squad goals!!

Get you the love Davido has for his people.. Bliss!! MAYORKUN CONGRATULATIONS!!! — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) May 5, 2018

Do you think he truly deserved it over Maleek Berry???

