Today’s Question: Does Mayorkun deserve winning the next rated??? — Nigeria Today

Today’s Question: Does Mayorkun deserve winning the next rated???

Posted on May 6, 2018

DMW Singer Maryokun has won the next rated award in the 12th edition of the Headies awards which is currently taking place at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island Lagos.

A lot of people on social media seem to think the win was a deserved one. These are some of them;

Do you think he truly deserved it over Maleek Berry???

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

