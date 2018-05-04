Today’s Question: True or False??? Buhari’s Integrity Second to None – Trump — Nigeria Today

Today’s Question: True or False??? Buhari’s Integrity Second to None – Trump
During Presidernt Muhammadu Buhari’s Working Visit to Washington DC where he had a bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and met with a group of business executives. President Trump, during the meeting hailed president Buhari’s integrity, while affirming his support for him.
“I stand with you the no 1 African president. I support you my fellow president. Your integrity is second to none. I am at your back in spirit, physical and in faith. I support you President Muhammadu Buhari.” “Nigeria is a beautiful country” ~President Trump to President Buhari
This is easily a goal for Buhari’s 2019 ambition but is Trump right or wrong???
