 Today’s Question: True or False??? Buhari’s Integrity Second to None – Trump — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Today’s Question: True or False??? Buhari’s Integrity Second to None – Trump

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

During Presidernt Muhammadu Buhari’s  Working Visit to Washington DC where he had a bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and met with a group of business executives. President Trump, during the meeting hailed president Buhari’s integrity, while affirming his support for him.

“I stand with you the no 1 African president. I support you my fellow president. Your integrity is second to none. I am at your back in spirit, physical and in faith. I support you President Muhammadu Buhari.” “Nigeria is a beautiful country” ~President Trump to President Buhari

This is easily a goal for Buhari’s 2019 ambition but is Trump right or wrong???

The post Today’s Question: True or False??? Buhari’s Integrity Second to None – Trump appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.