Tokyo Toni To Blac Chyna Am Going To Divorce You On Your Birthday — Nigeria Today

Tokyo Toni To Blac Chyna Am Going To Divorce You On Your Birthday

Blac Chyna’s mum, Tokyo Toni has said she will be divorcing her, on her birthday as she turns 30.

She said Chyna doesn’t take care of her and gave instances. She disclosed that she begged Chyna for 30 dollars because she was hungry but Chyna told her she was broke and needs to take care of her kids.

It was also revealed that Chyna’s nanny doesn’t let Tokyo near her grandkids. Because of these, Tokyo has said she will no longer see Chyna as her daughter.

She said: “Just like I birth her on her birthday, Imma be divorcing her on her birthday.”

The beef between mother and daughter has been going on for a while on social media. Earlier, Tokyo Toni revealed she only sees her grandchildren on FaceTime and that’s only with the help of Rob Kardashian. Chyna replied, saying it’s all lies (read here), then her mother fired back.

But she isn’t done. This time, she’s threatening to disown Chyna on her 30th birthday, which is on May 11.

