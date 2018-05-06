 Tom Voltaire Okwalinga’s Page disappears — Nigeria Today
Tom Voltaire Okwalinga’s Page disappears

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Facebook management seems to have either unpublished or deleted Tom Voltaire Okwalinga’s page.

The popular Social Media critic, Tom Voltaire Okwalinga (TVO), who’s identity has been a mystery to the Ugandan government may not be posting in a long time unless he opens a new page on the Social Network.

TVO is known for making offending posts against Museveni and his government.

In 2016, government through Mr Fred Muwema, a lawyer wrote to Facebook to delete the page, a request that was never granted.

We will keep you posted.

This post was syndicated from BigEye.UG. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

