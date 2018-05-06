Tom Voltaire Okwalinga’s Page disappears — Nigeria Today

Tom Voltaire Okwalinga’s Page disappears

Facebook management seems to have either unpublished or deleted Tom Voltaire Okwalinga’s page.

The popular Social Media critic, Tom Voltaire Okwalinga (TVO), who’s identity has been a mystery to the Ugandan government may not be posting in a long time unless he opens a new page on the Social Network.

TVO is known for making offending posts against Museveni and his government.

In 2016, government through Mr Fred Muwema, a lawyer wrote to Facebook to delete the page, a request that was never granted.

We will keep you posted.

