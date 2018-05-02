Tonto Dikeh fulfills her promise to Nina, buys her a brand new Iphone X - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh fulfills her promise to Nina, buys her a brand new Iphone X – NAIJA.NG
Tonto Dikeh fulfills her promise to Nina, buys her a brand new Iphone X
NAIJA.NG
BBNaija finalist, Nina is living the time of her life at the moment. – Actress Tonto Dikeh who promised the ex housemate, a brand new phone comes through. – Just recently, Bobriksy shared the Iphone X which belongs to Nina, sent to him by Tonto. Ever …
BBNaija 2018 News & Update 1 On 02/5/2018 For: Nina
BBN Ex-Housemate, Nina gets New Iphone X from Actress, Tonto Dikeh
