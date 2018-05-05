Tonto Dikeh promises to give a landed property to a Church as part of her birthday celebration - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh promises to give a landed property to a Church as part of her birthday celebration – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Tonto Dikeh promises to give a landed property to a Church as part of her birthday celebration
To celebrate her 33rd birthday on June 9, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed that she will donate a land to a church.
