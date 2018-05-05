Tonto Dikeh to give out land, church, cash, and more for birthday — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh to give out land, church, cash, and more for birthday
Tonto Dikeh in celebrating her birthday has decided to do a giveaway to fans and also a Church.
The Nollywood actress is known to be a philanthropist as she gives out gifts often to people.
She took to her Instagram page to make the exciting announcement as she asked fans to stay tuned and save the date, as she plans to give cash gifts, gadgets, exciting goodies and also a landed property located in Abuja.
Though she noted that she would love to give the land to a bible believing church based in Abuja, she would give out the planned gifts as the spirit leads her.
Fans have begun trooping into her social media page to specify which gift they prefer and wish her a happy birthday in advance.
