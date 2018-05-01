Tonto Dikeh's account credited with N5m by mystery sender - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh’s account credited with N5m by mystery sender – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria Tonto Dikeh's account credited with N5m by mystery sender

Information Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh revealed she mysteriously received a N5m credit alert and is in high hopes that it wasn't a mistake. Dikeh took to her social media page to share her situation – while thanking the mystery sender, the actress revealed she …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

