Tonto Dikeh's account credited with N5m by mystery sender - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Tonto Dikeh’s account credited with N5m by mystery sender – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Tonto Dikeh's account credited with N5m by mystery sender
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh revealed she mysteriously received a N5m credit alert and is in high hopes that it wasn't a mistake. Dikeh took to her social media page to share her situation – while thanking the mystery sender, the actress revealed she …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!