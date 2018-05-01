Too many leaders today think it's about them, ex-UN boss, Kofi Annan, laments - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Too many leaders today think it’s about them, ex-UN boss, Kofi Annan, laments – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Too many leaders today think it's about them, ex-UN boss, Kofi Annan, laments
The Punch
A former Secretary General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan, has decried what he described as “leadership crisis,” lamenting that too many leaders today think it's about them. Annan added that leadership was all about service, without which there …
