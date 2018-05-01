 Too many leaders today think it's about them, ex-UN boss, Kofi Annan, laments - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Too many leaders today think it’s about them, ex-UN boss, Kofi Annan, laments – The Punch

Posted on May 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Too many leaders today think it's about them, ex-UN boss, Kofi Annan, laments
The Punch
A former Secretary General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan, has decried what he described as “leadership crisis,” lamenting that too many leaders today think it's about them. Annan added that leadership was all about service, without which there

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.