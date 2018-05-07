 Top DA members gang up on Maimane over 'white privilege' - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Top DA members gang up on Maimane over ‘white privilege’ – Independent Online

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Top DA members gang up on Maimane over 'white privilege'
Independent Online
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he stands by his contention that “white privilege” needed to be confronted. This after Maimane had reportedly come under fire from leading white party members – chief whip John Steenhuisen, his deputy Mike Walters and
Another DA Race Debate: Maimane Faces Internal Backlash Over "White Privilege" CommentsHuffPost South Africa
Bhanga backs Maimane on race issueHeraldLIVE
Maimane's critics in the DA have dubious intentionsNews24

all 14 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.