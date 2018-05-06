Tornadoes Coach Abara Seeks Extension To Unbeaten Run Vs MFM — Nigeria Today

Tornadoes Coach Abara Seeks Extension To Unbeaten Run Vs MFM

Niger Tornadoes head coach, Hamza Abara, is keen to see his side maintain their unbeaten streak in the Nigeria Professional Football League when they take on MFM FC in a match day 20 encounter on Sunday,. The Ikon-Allah Boys are without defeat in their last nine league games going into the fixture at the Agege […]

The post Tornadoes Coach Abara Seeks Extension To Unbeaten Run Vs MFM appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

