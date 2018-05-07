 Touching Story of How Kids Are Severely Tortured In Cross River After Being Branded ‘Witches’ By Their Own Parents — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Touching Story of How Kids Are Severely Tortured In Cross River After Being Branded ‘Witches’ By Their Own Parents

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Belief in witchcraft in Cross River State, especially in Calabar, the state capital, is widespread. Witches, female, and wizards, male, are believed to possess diabolical powers to attack anyone they so choose. Virtually every misfortune is attributed to witchcraft. If a person loses his job, witches are said to be responsible for his plight. When […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Touching Story of How Kids Are Severely Tortured In Cross River After Being Branded ‘Witches’ By Their Own Parents appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.