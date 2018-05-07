Toyota building testing facility for autonomous cars - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Toyota building testing facility for autonomous cars – The Nation Newspaper
|
Financial Express
|
Toyota building testing facility for autonomous cars
The Nation Newspaper
TOYOTA is building a new testing facility for autonomous cars in Michigan, United States to avoid driving the vehicles on public roads after a pedestrian was killed by a self-driving Uber in Arizona two months ago. The 60-acre site at Michigan …
