Tragic!! 5 People Killed After Billboard Fell On 2 Commercial Buses (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Tragic!! 5 People Killed After Billboard Fell On 2 Commercial Buses (Photos)
At least, five people died after a billboard fell on two commercial buses at Express Junction Motor Park, Sagamu in Ogun State. According to reports, the incident happened during a heavy downpour on Saturday. See Photos Below…
