Trailer For ‘God Of War’ – The New Record-Shattering Playstation 4 Game [Video] — Nigeria Today

Trailer For ‘God Of War’ – The New Record-Shattering Playstation 4 Game [Video]

It only came out two weeks ago, but already God of War has become the fastest-selling Playstation 4 exclusive game in history.

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment released the game’s sales figures from the April 20-22 opening weekend, and within those three days, they’ve sold more than 3,1 million units of the franchise revival worldwide, reports Polygon.

To say that’s a massive achievement is an understatement of epic proportions.

The eighth installment in the God of War franchise beat out the PS4 exclusive record held by Naughty Dog’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Over 2,7 million units were sold, albeit within seven days of its release.

Sorry about that, Nathan Drake, but that’s what happens when you’re up against an insanely powerful demigod like Kratos.

Shannon Studstill, studio head at Sony Santa Monica (the peeps who developed God of War), posted on the PlayStation Blog:

I would like to personally thank the millions of fans around the world who decided to embark on Kratos’ latest adventure with us. Your support is truly inspiring, and it’s a reason why we push ourselves every day to go beyond the boundaries of play.

The game follows Kratos as he flees Ancient Greece and finds himself exploring Scandinavia, the setting and Norse mythology of which is depicted fantastically in gameplay. The demigod is also accompanied by a new character – his young son Atreus *cue all the feels in the world*.

Can we also talk about his new beard, though? No? Okay.

Check out the gameplay (and dat beard) below:

