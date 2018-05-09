TRCN to proffer solution on poor qualitative education — Nigeria Today

TRCN to proffer solution on poor qualitative education

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN has concluded plans to host the 7th Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities, AFTRA conference aimed at proffering solutions issues on qualitative education delivery in Africa.

The conference, titled ‘Teaching and learning in Africa in the context of Sustainable Development Goal 4, SDG4, and Continental Education Strategy for Africa, CESA, 2016-2025” is aimed at charting the way forward for the sector.

The Registrar, TRCN, Prof Segun Ajiboye disclosed that the conference billed to hold between May 14 and 19 in Abuja would provide opportunities for exchange of best practices between the statutory regulators of the teaching profession in Africa and members of the global community particularly the academia, Information and Communication Technology, ICT, experts, teachers’ unions, employers of teachers and international development partners.

Ajiboye explained that the conference would feature presentation on the implications of terrorism, refugees and internally displaced persons on education as well as the professionalisation of teaching in Africa.

He further stated that the African Union would also be hosting a special session where all Ministers of Education in Africa will discuss the progress on teacher professionalism and the teaching profession in the region.

The TRCN boss said the choice of Nigeria for the conference is not unconnected with its zeal to rebrand the teaching profession and ensure that teachers get the best in their chosen profession.

“The TRCN is happy to host the conference which is the Africa Regional Branch of International Forum of Teaching Regulatory Authorities, IFTRA.

“This years’ conference will further deliberate on issues of professionalism as well as the challenges facing the teaching profession in Africa. it will exhaustively deliberate on the working and living conditions of African teaching with a view to suggesting areas of improvement to Ministers of Education in the region who will also be part of the meeting” he said

