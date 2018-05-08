Trial Of Danish Killer Of Wife, Child In Lagos Adjourned — Nigeria Today

Trial Of Danish Killer Of Wife, Child In Lagos Adjourned
A Danish man who allegedly killed his wife and three-year-old daughter in their expensive Banana home in Lagos, on Tuesday had his trial adjourned to next month, lawyers and court officials said. The Magistrate’s Court in Yaba ordered the continued detention of Peter Nielsen, 53, until June 28 when his proper trial at a High […]
The post Trial Of Danish Killer Of Wife, Child In Lagos Adjourned appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!