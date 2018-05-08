 Trial Of Danish Killer Of Wife, Child In Lagos Adjourned — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Trial Of Danish Killer Of Wife, Child In Lagos Adjourned

Posted on May 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Danish man who allegedly killed his wife and three-year-old daughter in their expensive Banana home in Lagos, on Tuesday had his trial adjourned to next month, lawyers and court officials said. The Magistrate’s Court in Yaba ordered the continued detention of Peter Nielsen, 53, until June 28 when his proper trial at a High […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Trial Of Danish Killer Of Wife, Child In Lagos Adjourned appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.