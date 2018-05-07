Truck Driver Charged With N560,000 Kerosene Theft, Vehicle Damage — Nigeria Today

Truck Driver Charged With N560,000 Kerosene Theft, Vehicle Damage

LEADERSHIP

For allegedly stealing 10 drums of kerosene valued at N560,000, a 32-year-old truck driver, Ibrahim Wasiu, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. Wasiu, whose address is unknown, is being tried for stealing and damage. The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offences on March 28 […]

The post Truck Driver Charged With N560,000 Kerosene Theft, Vehicle Damage appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

