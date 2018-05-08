Trump announces US withdrawal from 'defective' Iran deal — Nigeria Today

Trump announces US withdrawal from ‘defective’ Iran deal

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the US withdrawal from what he called the “defective” multinational nuclear deal with Iran, and said Washington would reinstate sanctions against the Islamic republic.

“The Iran deal is defective at its core,” Trump said in a televised address from the White House. “I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.”

He called Tehran the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, and decried its influence in the Middle East.

