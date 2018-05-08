 Trump announces US withdrawal from 'defective' Iran deal — Nigeria Today
Trump announces US withdrawal from ‘defective’ Iran deal

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Breaking news, News, World | 0 comments

US President Donald Trump announces his decision on the Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2018. Trump on Tuesday announced the US withdrawal from what he called the "defective" multinational nuclear deal with Iran, and said Washington would reinstate sanctions against the Islamic republic. SAUL LOEB / AFP

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the US withdrawal from what he called the “defective” multinational nuclear deal with Iran, and said Washington would reinstate sanctions against the Islamic republic.

“The Iran deal is defective at its core,” Trump said in a televised address from the White House. “I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.”

He called Tehran the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, and decried its influence in the Middle East.

Details soon…

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

