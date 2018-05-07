Trump backs CIA nominee Gina Haspel after she offered to quit - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Trump backs CIA nominee Gina Haspel after she offered to quit – BBC News
BBC News
Trump backs CIA nominee Gina Haspel after she offered to quit
BBC News
President Donald Trump has defended his nominee to head the CIA after she offered to withdraw amid concern over her role in harsh interrogation techniques widely seen as torture. Mr Trump said Gina Haspel had "come under fire because she was too tough …
National security officials preparing contingency plans if Haspel's nomination fails
Trump says CIA pick Haspel 'under fire because she was too tough on terror'
Trump comes to Haspel's defense, says Dems 'worry' she's 'too tough on terror'
