Turkey holds up Jarablus as blueprint for role in Syria - Financial Times — Nigeria Today

Turkey holds up Jarablus as blueprint for role in Syria – Financial Times
|
Financial Times
|
Turkey holds up Jarablus as blueprint for role in Syria
Financial Times
Signs of Turkish influence are everywhere in the Syrian town of Jarablus. Doctors wear gowns bearing the name of the Turkish health ministry. Grocery stores are piled high with boxes of Turkish biscuits. There is even a distinctive yellow branch of the …
Make Turkey great again: Erdogan trumpets more Syria ops & '100% local arms' in bold manifesto
Erdoğan vows fresh military action against Kurdish militants
Turkey's main opposition candidate demands more media coverage
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!