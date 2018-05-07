Turkish President, Erdogan, rejects opposition call for televised election debate — Nigeria Today

Turkish President, Erdogan, rejects opposition call for televised election debate

Turkey, nominally a candidate country to join the EU, ranks 157 out of 180 countries on the Reporters’ Without Borders Press Freedom Index

The post Turkish President, Erdogan, rejects opposition call for televised election debate appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

