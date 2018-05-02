Twin Suicide Bomb attacks kills 24, injures others in Mubi — Nigeria Today

A twin suicide bomb attack took place in Mubi as Muslims were preparing for prayers in the afternoon at a mosque and market in the north east Nigeria. According to reports the bombings took place yesterday at around 1pm (12pm GMT). Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The blasts took place when Muslims were getting ready for afternoon prayers.

Speaking soon after the attacks, a spokesman from the Adamawa state police said: “For now [the death toll] is 24.”

One rescue worker estimated that the number of fatalities was a lot higher. “In my presence, 42 dead bodies were taken to hospital and 68 injured,” Sani Kakale said.

Mubi General Hospital’s chief medical director, Ezra Sakawa, told Reuters news agency that 27 people were killed and 56 injured.

As of yet, no one has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Islamist militant group Boko Haram has regularly attacked Mubi, a city located 125 miles from Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

Muhammadu Buhari, the president of Nigeria, has been meeting with US president Donald Trump this week. He is the first president from sub-Saharan Africa to visit Trump at the White House.

Trump spoke to Buhari about Boko Haram and pledged his support to tackle their violence in Nigeria.

“We have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria,” Trump said.

“We are going to be working on that problem very, very hard because we cannot allow that to happen.”

Buhari said of the meeting on Twitter: “It was truly a pleasure and honor to visit Washington DC at the kind invitation of President Trump. The United States remains for us in Nigeria a valued friend and strategic partner, whose support and solidarity over the years has meant a great deal to us.”