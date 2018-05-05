Twist in DA's battle with De Lille as FedEx halts deliberations - News24 — Nigeria Today

Twist in DA’s battle with De Lille as FedEx halts deliberations – News24
|
News24
|
Twist in DA's battle with De Lille as FedEx halts deliberations
News24
The Democratic Alliance's Federal Executive (FedEx) resolved to suspend deliberations on the future of City of Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille, citing getting legal papers from the mayor. However, De Lille denied that she formally served any court …
De Lille denies serving legal papers to DA
DA FedEx suspends deliberations on #DeLille matter
DA suspends debate on De Lille's future pending legal advice
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!