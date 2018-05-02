Twitter Seems Unhappy As Kanye West Says ‘400 Years Of Slavery Was A Choice’ — Nigeria Today

Twitter Seems Unhappy As Kanye West Says ‘400 Years Of Slavery Was A Choice’

Twitter users seem unhappy after Kanye West suggested that slavery in the United States was a choice by those enslaved, prompting a black TMZ reporter to challenge him in a heated exchange for his recent comments.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice!” Kanye said during an interview before the confrontation. “Like, you was there for 400 years, and it’s all y’all? You know, it’s like, we’re mentally in prison. I like the word prison because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks,” Kanye continued.

Kanye West said SLAVERY WAS A CHOICE for the black people !!

I’m so glad someone made him choke on his opinion this time. pic.twitter.com/QKWfI8ioGH — Mwes M Drew (@_mwes) May 2, 2018

“Prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites being one race,” he continued. “That we’re the human race.” “Do you feel that I’m being free, and I’m thinking free?” Kanye is shown in a TMZ video before the confrontation.

To the interviewers at TMZ, West said that “right now we’re choosing to be enslaved”, which provoked an angry response from a black member of staff at the company, Van Lathan.

“I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything. I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought,” the TMZ reporter, Van, responded from across the room. “And the reason why I feel like that is because, Kanye, you’re entitled to your opinion, you’re entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is real life consequence behind everything that you just said.”

Van argued that Kanye is able to say whatever he wants in part because he is removed from the dangers that face people of lesser means in America, where the ugly history of racism still casts a shadow over the lives of many in black and minority communities.

“While you are making music and being an artist, and living the life that you’ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives,” he said. “We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice. Frankly, I’m disappointed. I’m appalled. And, brother, I’m unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something that, for me, is not real.”

As his words lit Twitter on fire, Kanye tried to explain what he meant. Here is his series of tweets Tuesday evening:

“[T]o make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved.”

to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

And then Kanye quickly made it about Kanye:

the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

“[T]he reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought. It was just an idea. [O]nce again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas.”

Meanwhile, Twitter seems unhappy with Mr West’s comments:

I am ashamed of Kanye West. If this is the way to hype your new album then hip hop might as well be dead — Proxcey (@Proxcey) May 2, 2018

Kanye West said SLAVERY WAS A CHOICE for the black people !!

I’m so glad someone made him choke on his opinion this time. pic.twitter.com/QKWfI8ioGH — Mwes M Drew (@_mwes) May 2, 2018

In 2008 if someone said to you “In 10 years when Donald Trump is The President & Bill Cosby is a Felon, KANYE WEST is gon get on TV & say “Slavery was a Choice”…. the shit you would think that person was smoking, is exactly what Kanye must be on…. — Chico Bean (@chicoBean) May 2, 2018

Adele

Miley Cyrus

Lady Gaga

Whitney Houston

50 cent

Alicia Keys These people were college dropouts and they don’t say nonsense on TV.

Why is Kanye West different? — Olabode (@the_olabode) May 2, 2018

Don’t usually get caught up in commenting about stuff like this but I saw what Kanye West said and I was ASHAMED. 400 Years of slavery a CHOICE???? Really! All I’ll say is this: I’m incredibly proud of that staffer from TMZ. Brilliant, Eloquent & totally appropriate response.#WTH — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 2, 2018

The post Twitter Seems Unhappy As Kanye West Says ‘400 Years Of Slavery Was A Choice’ appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

