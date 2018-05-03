Twitter urges its users to change their passwords due to a bug — Nigeria Today

Twitter urges its users to change their passwords due to a bug

Twitter is urging its users to change their passwords following a bug that was identified on the platform. While the bug has since been fixed, the company assures users there were no signs of breach or misuse of the passwords.

