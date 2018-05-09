 Two Teenagers Killed In Failed Borno Suicide Attack - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Two Teenagers Killed In Failed Borno Suicide Attack – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Two Teenagers Killed In Failed Borno Suicide Attack
Two female suicide bombers were killed on Wednesday morning while attempting to attack a mosque in Borno State, North-east Nigeria. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Damian Chukwu, confirmed this in a statement personally signed by him. He

