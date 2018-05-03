 Two Things Falana Had to Say About Melaye’s Ordeal — Nigeria Today
Two Things Falana Had to Say About Melaye’s Ordeal

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Foremost Nigerian human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has fired shots at the Nigeria Police for arraigning Senator Dino Melaye in court on a stretcher.

However, he stated that the Kogi-West lawmaker, Melaye’s ordeal was a reflection of the suffering ordinary Nigerians faced in the hands of security agents on a daily basis. In a statement on Thursday, here are 2 key things Falana had to say

1.Uncivil

The arraignment of Senator Dino Melaye on a stretcher in Abuja on Wednesday and Lokoja on Thursday morning is unacceptable in a civilised society.

2.Degrading

It is particularly degrading and humiliating as it violates the fundamental right to the dignity of his person guaranteed by Section 34 of the constitution and Section 7 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

 

