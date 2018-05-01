U.K used phones can now land you in jail outside Nigeria – RRS — Nigeria Today

U.K used phones can now land you in jail outside Nigeria – RRS

Rapid Response Service Commander, Tunji Disu has revealed that Nigerians might land themselves in jail if they are caught with ‘U.K used Phones’ outside Nigeria.

Disu revealed that these phones may have been flagged off for criminal activities and such phones were rampant in Lagos.

He tweeted ;

You may go to jail if you take your “London used phones” (second hand phones) to Uk, US, Germany, South Africa, etc, as most of the “London used phones” have been flagged off as #robbed, #stolen or been used for #fraud. We confirm recoveries of such phones in Lagos. Be warned!

Mixed reactions however trailed the revelation, see below ;

A police commander should not make a blanket statement such as this one,especially in a polity where officers are not properly trained and no machinery in place to protect consumers right! — Jefe Mello (@JefeMello) May 1, 2018

Oga, learn from those who used phones had landed in trouble. Examples are not far from verification. Warnings are not for the deaf ears and to be fore warn is to be fore armed. — Abu Mu’minah (@tomijori) May 1, 2018

Very good warning. Needs to be given wider publicity. Poverty, greed, and covetousness have driven our people to buying London used phones the end of which might leave a bad taste. — HIGHLANDER (@AbiodunDenloye) April 30, 2018

Thanks for sharing this sir. This will definitely save some people from big trouble — OLAWALE OLADEJO (@Olawaleonline) April 29, 2018

So what kind of statement should a police commander be making? Are you aware many of the so-called London-used phones have issues just like Commander RRS rightly stated? People should beware not to fall victim for such terrible embarrassment when you innocently travel with phones — A witch in your village (@OfficialAluta) May 1, 2018

So that we don’t get it twisted verify the phones u buy esp used phones.There are still legal phones that are used which has no history of it been used to commit crime — Justin (@Justin83405980) May 1, 2018

So why giving this tip off? You don’t want the robbers to be caught? pic.twitter.com/WDu1ijmuZp — Pa Johnson (@MrPa_Johnson) April 30, 2018

Not when I have my purchasing contract(receipt) and I’m entering the country for the first time, demma no born their mama well. It’s like they [email protected] be unfortunate…them go pay for defamation of character.. — Raymond Reddington (@MNisteey) April 29, 2018

Yet they won’t stop importing those phones in Nigeria. Nigeria is dumping ground for all used items.. From bendown select(ok) to used phones to tokounbo cars and the list goes on and on. May God turn our situations around for good. — Adenrele Orimidupa (@blastedup) April 30, 2018

