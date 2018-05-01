 U.K used phones can now land you in jail outside Nigeria – RRS — Nigeria Today
U.K used phones can now land you in jail outside Nigeria – RRS

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Rapid Response Service Commander, Tunji Disu has revealed that Nigerians might land themselves in jail if they are caught with ‘U.K used Phones’ outside Nigeria.

Disu revealed that these phones may have been flagged off for criminal activities and such phones were rampant in Lagos.

He tweeted ;
You may go to jail if you take your “London used phones” (second hand phones) to Uk, US, Germany, South Africa, etc, as most of the “London used phones” have been flagged off as #robbed, #stolen or been used for #fraud. We confirm recoveries of such phones in Lagos. Be warned!

Mixed reactions however trailed the revelation, see below ;

