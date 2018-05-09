U.S. Senate forces a vote that could restore net neutrality — Nigeria Today

U.S. Senate forces a vote that could restore net neutrality
Using its powers as outlined in the Congressional Review Act, a group of Democratic senators have submitted a “discharge petition” which could set the stage for the restoration of net neutrality in the U.S.
