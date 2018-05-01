UBA chairman stresses importance of corporate governance culture - The Punch — Nigeria Today

UBA chairman stresses importance of corporate governance culture – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
UBA chairman stresses importance of corporate governance culture
The Punch
Oyetunji Abioye. The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Group, Mr. Tony Elumelu, says putting the customers at the forefront and tailoring the activities of the bank in line with their demand remain the focal point of the pan-African bank. He also …
UBA shareholders hail performance, higher dividend payout
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!