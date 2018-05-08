 Uber’s flying cars get a boost from government assistance — Nigeria Today
Uber’s flying cars get a boost from government assistance

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Uber Elevate announced working partnerships with NASA and private industry today at Elevate Summit 2018. Initial UberAir flights in Dubai, Dallas, and Los Angeles would have human pilots, pilotless planes would come later, Uber said..

