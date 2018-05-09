Udom Emmanuel's 3 years of investment in Agriculture and food sufficiency is yielding positive results — Nigeria Today

Udom Emmanuel’s 3 years of investment in Agriculture and food sufficiency is yielding positive results

By Meflyn Anwana

Governor Udom Emmanuel is committed to ensuring food sufficiency and security in Akwa Ibom State. His vision of diversifying the economy from a petrodollar to an agro-based economy is seeing the light of day.

Did you know that Governor Udom Emmanuel is moving Akwa Ibom from the culture of farming to the business of farming?

Did you know that Governor Udom Emmanuel is Stimulating value chain imperatives for a competitive and sustainable agricultural system in Akwa Ibom State?

To this end, the Udom Emmanuel led administration has achieved the following in just 3 years.

• 11,000 hectares coconut plantation

• 1,600 hectares cassava plantation in 15 LGAs (FADAMA) **

• 4,920 registered rice farmers

• 450 youths trained on cocoa maintenance

• Subsidized fertilizers, oil palm & cocoa seedlings

• Akwa Prime Hatchery – 10,000-day-old chicks weekly

• Free Improved Corn seedlings

• Cattle ranch loading…

• Vegetable Greenhouses

• Over 100hectares of rice cultivated

• Cultivation of about 2,100 hectares of cassava in partnership with World Bank under FADAMA III Additional Financing Project, using farmers co-operatives.

• Ongoing construction of 33No. Cassava Micro-Processing Mills

• i Training of 300 youths under the Graduate Unemployment Youth Scheme (GUYS. Each

will be empowered with one million naira to embark on any agricultural enterprise.

• Construction of 1No. Tractor Hiring Enterprise (AEHE) Centre with 4 No. tractors, and 14

No. implements delivered. So far 75ha of farmland has been ploughed, harrowed and

ridged through the Centre.

• Refurbishing of Cassava Processing Factories located at Ikot Okudom, Eket LGA; Nung

Udoe, Ibesikpo/Asutan LGA and Ikot Ekang in Abak LGA and leased to private operators for the production of high-quality garri, odorless foofoo and cassava flour.

• Procurement of 600,000 bags of fertilizer to farmers in the State

• Planting of 500 citrus seedlings, 600 hybrids plantain suckers and 1,000 pineapple suckers

at the Horticulture Garden, Wellington Bassey Way in Uyo LGA.

See latest photos of GreenWell Fertilizer plant below

The multi-fertilizer blending plant, with an annual production capacity of N400,000 metric tons, the highest in Nigeria is located at Oku Abak in Abak LGA of Akwa Ibom State and has unequivocally heightened the job creation, wealth creation and industrialization- drive of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The Fertilizer blending plant which is operated under PPP arrangement like all other factories attracted to the state runs with government equity share and has an added advantage of not only blending fertilizers for trees and vegetables but can blend any kind of fertilizer with regards to soil type to suit the crop under cultivation.

The Fertilizer Blending Factory planet Produces 3 types of fertilizer including; 20:10:10; 12:12 17 + 2mgo and 15:15:15.

#GovernorUdomisWorking

