UEFA Imposes Heavy Punishment On Atletico’s Simeone — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will be forced to watch the Europa League final against Marseille from the stands after receiving a four-match European ban for insulting a referee, UEFA said on Friday. Simeone was ordered from the touchline during last week’s 1-1 draw in the first leg of their semi-final with Arsenal after a […]

