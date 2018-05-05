UEFA Imposes Heavy Punishment On Atletico’s Simeone — Nigeria Today

UEFA Imposes Heavy Punishment On Atletico’s Simeone
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone will be forced to watch the Europa League final against Marseille from the stands after receiving a four-match European ban for insulting a referee, UEFA said on Friday. Simeone was ordered from the touchline during last week’s 1-1 draw in the first leg of their semi-final with Arsenal after a […]
