Uhuru casts net wider for the big fish in fight against graft - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Uhuru casts net wider for the big fish in fight against graft – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Uhuru casts net wider for the big fish in fight against graft
The Standard
MPs ask the President to name corrupt individuals and institutions; President Kenyatta asks investigating and prosecuting agencies as well as the Judiciary to fully join him in the war. Kenyans may soon witness high-profile prosecutions in the fight …
Kenya needs Chinese-style social credit system to stem graft
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!