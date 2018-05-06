UK-based renowned Filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, Partners Lagos in New Flick — Nigeria Today

UK-based renowned Filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, Partners Lagos in New Flick

Renowned and award-winning filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, has completed a new TV series which was strengthened by a strategic partnership with the Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Health.

The series titled, “Heart and Soul,” contains meaningful themes on health care and improvement. Therefore, the Lagos State government was the best choice in bringing this critical subject to the fore through an excellent TV series.

And the state was also swift to warmly embrace the idea and made available the facilities at the new critical care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja for the project.

Thus, the UK-based producer, whose productions are usually filled with deep and meaningful socio-economic and developmental subjects, has through the latest work, highlighted the remarkable endeavours of the Lagos State Government in providing essential health facilities for its residents. He has also packaged for Nigerians super entertainment and education delivered by a brilliant cast.

In a statement made by the creative filmmaker, he thanked the officials of the Lagos State Government, especially those within the health ministry. He also affirmed his commitment to empowering more youths from Lagos in his future works having engaged about 100 youths in the state in the course of the latest production.

The post UK-based renowned Filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, Partners Lagos in New Flick appeared first on THISDAYLIVE.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

