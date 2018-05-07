 UK begins online divorces in England, Wales — Nigeria Today
UK begins online divorces in England, Wales

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The ​United Kingdom has introduced online divorces in England,​ ​Wales. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ)​ made the announcement. The MoJ says the stress of applying for a divorce could be eased, thanks to the new online service that removed ​the need for any paper forms. ​According to China news agency, Xinhua, the online service uses […]

